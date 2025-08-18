Man poisons his two young sons, dies by suicide over marital issues in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A 28-year-old auto driver allegedly poisoned his two young sons before taking his own life in Guntur, police said.

The deceased, Sheikh Yousuf of Narasaraopet, had been married to Saida Bee for seven years. The couple had two sons, Saidu Hussain (6), a class 1 student, and Arif (5). According to police, the couple had been facing ongoing financial difficulties and frequent arguments in recent weeks.

On August 14, Yousuf reportedly confided in his elder sister Mahabee over the phone about his marital troubles. That same day, he took his sons to her residence in Saibaba Nagar in Guntur. Family members assured that they would visit Narasaraopet with him soon to help mediate the situation with his wife.

However, on Saturday night, when no one else was home, Yousuf allegedly mixed rat poison into milk and gave it to his children. After they passed away, he is believed to have died by suicide by hanging.

The tragedy came to light when Mahabee’s children returned home and discovered the bodies. They immediately alerted their parents, who informed the police.

