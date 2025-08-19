Andhra's Prakasam district to get 26 licensed bars under 2025–28 excise policy

ONGOLE: Prakasam Prohibition and Excise officials on Monday briefed the media on the “New Excise Bar Policy 2025-28,” which will come into effect across the state from September 1. District Prohibition and Excise Superintendent S Ayesha Begam and Deputy Commissioner K Hemanth Nagaraju addressed the meeting.

Officials said a total of 26 bars will be allotted in Prakasam district under the open category, based on population. Of these, 16 will fall under Ongole Municipal Corporation limits, five in Markapur Municipality, and one each in Chimakurthy, Podili, Darsi, Kanigiri, and Giddalur.

Applications will be accepted from August 18 to 26, with each application requiring a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh and a Rs 10,000 processing fee. The draw of lots for allotment will be conducted under the supervision of the District Collector at Ambedkar Bhavan, Ongole, on August 28.

One person may file multiple applications and obtain more than one bar licence.

As per policy, 10% of bars will be reserved for traditional toddy tappers. Licence fees are fixed according to population: Rs 35 lakh in areas with under 50,000 population, Rs 55 lakh in areas with 50,000–5 lakh population, and Rs 75 lakh in areas above 5 lakh.