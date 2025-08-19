YSR Congress Party likely to back NDA in Vice-President Election

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party is reportedly backing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice-President candidate CP Radhakrishnan, although no official confirmation has been made yet, publicly.

The vice-presidential election is scheduled for September 9. Sources indicate that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is tasked with securing support from other parties, had a phone conversation with YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan stated that the party would finalise its stance after an internal meeting.

According to sources, after consulting with party leaders, Jagan communicated YSRCP’s support for the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate through the party’s parliamentary leader, YV Subba Reddy.

With four Lok Sabha seats and seven Rajya Sabha seats, YSRCP’s support could play a role in the election. Notably, the party has previously supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice-presidential elections.

Given the NDA’s numerical strength in both houses of Parliament, the victory of the NDA candidate appears certain even without YSRCP’s support. However, like in previous presidential and vice-presidential elections, the NDA seems to be seeking a vast majority.