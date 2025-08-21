YSRCP spread false Amaravati flood claims: TDP

GUNTUR: TDP MLAs Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and Tenali Sravan Kumar launched a scathing attack on YSRCP leaders, accusing them of deliberately spreading misinformation about Amaravati being submerged in recent floods.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sravan Kumar ridiculed former minister Ambati Rambabu and YSRCP Ponnur in-charge Ambati Murali Krishna, saying they lacked understanding of water level measurements yet made sweeping statements about Amaravati flooding.

The TDP leaders recalled that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had once supported Amaravati as the capital in the Assembly but later reversed his stance. They argued that, in reality, floodwaters from Kondaveeti Vagu, Palavagu, and Chellavagu had drained smoothly without damaging Amaravati.

The MLAs alleged that the YSRCP, “neck-deep in corruption,” had been resorting to a smear campaign against Amaravati since its inception. They mocked the Ambati brothers for “shedding crocodile tears” before the public while failing to address local issues when in power.

The leaders also highlighted that flooding in areas like Namburu occurred due to unauthorized ventures by a former YSRCP MLA, not because of Amaravati’s location. They accused the ruling party of using its media network to amplify false propaganda.

The TDP leaders warned that they would soon expose the corruption scandals of Ambati Rambabu and other YSRCP leaders with concrete evidence.