Amaravati to get HUDCO convention centre

GUNTUR: Amaravati is set to witness a landmark development with the establishment of the HUDCO International Convention Centre, a prestigious project aimed at positioning the city as a hub for economic, business, and cultural growth. Spread across 10 acres, the centre will be developed by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and is expected to stand as a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, announced the project in a statement from New Delhi.

He confirmed that HUDCO has approved the acquisition of 10 acres of land, with preliminary clearance already granted by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for 8 acres. Approval for the remaining 2 acres is progressing swiftly.

The convention centre will be modeled on the lines of the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.