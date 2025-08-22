Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on Pinnelli brothers’ bail

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by former Macharla MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and his brother Venkatrami Reddy in connection with the murder case of TDP leaders J Venkateswarlu and Koteswarlu.

The court also extended its interim orders restraining further severe action against the duo until the petitions are disposed of. Arguments were heard on Thursday before Justice Venuthurumilli Gopala Krishna Rao, who subsequently reserved the orders.

TDP leaders Venkateswarlu and Koteswarlu were killed on the spot when Scorpio vehicles ran over them on May 24 this year while they were returning home after attending a marriage. The Pinnelli brothers were named as accused in the case and approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail.