Andhra Pradesh HC tells MA&UD not to take action on Eluru YSRCP office

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed the MA&UD authorities not to take any stringent action in the matter of Eluru YSRCP office building, and at the same time asked the YSRCP to apply manually for the occupancy certificate.

The court also instructed them to take an appropriate decision after considering the application subject to law, and posted the next hearing on September 9. Justice Nunepalli Ranganath issued orders to this effect. Seeking a direction to the Eluru Municipal Corporation to issue occupancy certificate to the Eluru YSRCP office building, district YSRCP president Dulam Nageswara Rao filed a petition in the High court, which came up for hearing on Thursday.

Counsel for petitioner Yarramreddy Gangireddy argued that the building was built after taking all the necessary permissions and the construction was completed one year ago.

He also stated that despite applying for the occupancy certificate, it was not granted and stated they had applied online, and it was still pending.

Advocate ACS Boss argued on behalf of Elururu Municipal Corporation, explained to the court that the application is pending.

On the petition filed by Krishna district YSRCP president Perni Nani pertaining to the Machilipatnam YSRCP office building, the court directed the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation not to take any action, and extended the previous orders. It directed Nani to apply for occupancy certificate manually, and posted hearing for September 4.