Andhra Pradesh government identifies 80,000 ineligible pensioners

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas revealed that the reverification process identified approximately 80,000 ineligible pension recipients, primarily in disability and health categories, following complaints of misuse during the previous YSRCP regime.

He assured that all eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive social security pensions, dismissing opposition claims of pension discontinuation as baseless propaganda.

Speaking at the State Secretariat on Friday, Srinivas emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, which it pioneered and expanded.

Despite financial challenges from State bifurcation, the NDA government increased general pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, disability pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, full disability pensions from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000, and chronic illness pensions from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, fulfilling its election promises.

The reverification process was prompted by reports from Collectors of BR Ambedkar Konaseema and YSR Kadapa districts highlighting bogus pensions. Over 15 years, 6 lakh disability pensions were issued, but 2.07 lakh new ones in the last five years raised suspicions of fake certificates.

A transparent nine-month reverification of Sadarem certificates across 125 centres covered 5.55 lakh of 7.95 lakh certificates, identifying 80,000 ineligible cases. However, 20,000 recipients were shifted to old-age pensions after being found eligible for other categories.