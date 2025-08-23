Andhra Pradesh government identifies 80,000 ineligible pensioners

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas revealed that the reverification process identified approximately 80,000 ineligible pension recipients, primarily in disability and health categories, following complaints of misuse during the previous YSRCP regime.
He assured that all eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive social security pensions, dismissing opposition claims of pension discontinuation as baseless propaganda.
Speaking at the State Secretariat on Friday, Srinivas emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, which it pioneered and expanded.
Despite financial challenges from State bifurcation, the NDA government increased general pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, disability pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, full disability pensions from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000, and chronic illness pensions from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, fulfilling its election promises.
The reverification process was prompted by reports from Collectors of BR Ambedkar Konaseema and YSR Kadapa districts highlighting bogus pensions. Over 15 years, 6 lakh disability pensions were issued, but 2.07 lakh new ones in the last five years raised suspicions of fake certificates.
A transparent nine-month reverification of Sadarem certificates across 125 centres covered 5.55 lakh of 7.95 lakh certificates, identifying 80,000 ineligible cases. However, 20,000 recipients were shifted to old-age pensions after being found eligible for other categories.
Temporary certificates issued before 2016 are treated leniently, continuing disability pensions for those with over 40% disability as per Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives, he said.
Notices were issued to ineligible beneficiaries. Srinivas assured that pensions would be restored for those proven eligible upon appeal, ensuring prompt re-examination to protect genuine recipients.
He highlighted the scheme’s scale, with Rs 33,000 crore budget allocation. Since July 2024, Rs 2,700 crore has been disbursed monthly to 65.18 lakh beneficiaries, with 63.71 lakh currently receiving pensions.
Additionally, 1.10 lakh widow pensions were sanctioned for spouses of deceased pensioners. He criticised the previous government for cancelling 9.56 lakh pensions, including 1.03 lakh disability pensions and 14,177 health-related ones, through a six-step validation process every six months.
For the past few months, besides the YSRCP, Left parties too have been complaining that the eligible differently abled were being denied pensions, and those who have been receiving pensions under the differently abled category were removed in large numbers.
With the increasing perception that differently-abled pensioners are being removed, Naidu has assured that no eligible persons will be denied differently welfare pensions.