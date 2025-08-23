Evolve plan to improve levels of groundwater, says Bapatla Collector

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali has directed officials of the Water Resources and Groundwater Departments to prepare a comprehensive action plan to further improve groundwater levels in the district.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Friday, he said the continuous depletion of groundwater in coastal districts was a cause of serious environmental concern and required immediate corrective measures.

The Collector noted that with Krishna river water now flowing abundantly through canals, officials must take advantage of the opportunity by filling all tanks to their full capacity. He instructed that bunds of tanks and irrigation canals be strengthened within the year and desilting works taken up on a war footing.

The Collector said excessive granite quarrying and large-scale excavation of soil and gravel were disturbing the natural balance and accelerating the fall of groundwater levels. He warned that sand mining, particularly in Kolluru mandal, was severely impacting recharge and ordered stringent control.