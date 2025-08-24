Shouldn't remain silent on YSRCP's propaganda just because we are in power: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with TDP leaders on the constitution of party Parliament Committees at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday.

The TDP has already appointed a committee with three members for the constitution of each Parliamentary Committee of the party.

Each Parliament Committee will have a total 34 members, including vice-president, official spokespersons, organising secretaries and secretaries. Office secretary, media and social media secretaries will also be part of the committee.

Naidu said the NDA government is facing several challenges because the previous regime damaged all the institutions.

“Despite all odds, we are delivering welfare and development. As promised we have made the Super Six a super hit, and implemented several assurances given in the poll manifesto. There is a good response from the people because of the timely implementation of the schemes,” Naidu told TDP leaders.