Shouldn't remain silent on YSRCP's propaganda just because we are in power: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with TDP leaders on the constitution of party Parliament Committees at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday.
The TDP has already appointed a committee with three members for the constitution of each Parliamentary Committee of the party.
Each Parliament Committee will have a total 34 members, including vice-president, official spokespersons, organising secretaries and secretaries. Office secretary, media and social media secretaries will also be part of the committee.
Naidu said the NDA government is facing several challenges because the previous regime damaged all the institutions.
“Despite all odds, we are delivering welfare and development. As promised we have made the Super Six a super hit, and implemented several assurances given in the poll manifesto. There is a good response from the people because of the timely implementation of the schemes,” Naidu told TDP leaders.
Accusing the YSRCP social media of resorting to false propaganda, he said with continuous fake publicity the party was politicising every issue.
“We have to explain facts to the people. By explaining our policies and conspiracies of the YSRCP to the public, along with examples, we can made them understand the reality. We should not remain silent on fake propaganda just because we are in power.. The intention of the YSRCP is that there should be no debate on welfare schemes being implemented by our government. We should not allow it,” Naidu said.
Revealing that the Super Six Super Hit programme will be organised in Anantapur on September 6, he urged the party leaders to focus on further strengthening the TDP.
Directing the party leaders to be more responsible when in government, he said their acts should enhance the image of the TDP, and the government.
“I am focusing on the party, and building a strong structure from the grassroots level. Constitution of Parliament Committees should be transparent, and effective, ensuring social engineering, and providing opportunities to strong leaders from all communities,” the TDP supremo said.