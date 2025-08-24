'We set new welfare benchmark,' says Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is setting a new standard for welfare governance, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said on Saturday.

In a press release, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to implementing its ‘Super Six’ promises, which he claimed have won wide appreciation.

Key initiatives such as free bus travel for women, reforms in healthcare and education, and support schemes for farmers and the underprivileged have drawn strong public support.

Satya Kumar said the coalition had prioritised quality healthcare and education, contrasting it with what he described as the neglect under the previous YSRCP regime. He pointed to a 30-point framework introduced in teaching hospitals and large-scale recruitment drives, including the Mega DSC merit list for 16,347 teacher posts, as evidence of progress.

He cited the success of the “Sthree Shakti” scheme, noting the overwhelming response from women. Criticising former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Satya Kumar claimed the YSRCP had been rattled by the coalition’s reforms and electoral setbacks, and warned that its future looked increasingly uncertain.