YSRCP indulging in poisonous propaganda & fake politics: CM Chandrababu Naidu

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP, accusing it of engaging in ‘criminal politics’ and spreading misinformation.

Addressing the gathering at Prajavedika in Peddapuram of Kakinada district as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme on Saturday, Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for imposing garbage tax without effective waste management, alleging it left the State burdened with 85 lakh metric tonnes of refuse.

Naidu outlined plans to transform waste into wealth through composting, plastic control, and e-waste recycling, including deploying specialised vehicles for collection and monetisation.

He announced the presentation of Swachhandhra Awards in 16 categories, such as clean municipalities, and green ambassadors, to be presented on October 2, aligning with the programme’s goal of achieving Swarna Andhra by 2047.

He accused the YSRCP of indulging in "poisonous propaganda" and "fake politics," listing 10 specific instances to substantiate his claims.

These included the Vivekananda murder case as a ‘case study in criminal politics’, ‘Kodi kathi drama’ during opposition days, ‘Gulakaraya stunt’ while in power, damage to the Polavaram project’s diaphragm wall blamed on his administration, halting pensions during elections leading to 16 elderly people’s death pinned on him, the death of worker Singayya allegedly covered up, video morphing to exaggerate crowds, false claims of Amaravati flooding, writing letters to deter investments, and misleading propaganda on pension verifications.

Naidu urged the public to recognise YSRCP’s tactics, stating, “We are doing good work for the people, but the YSRCP is spewing venom.” He contrasted his TDP ‘vision politics’ with YSRCP’s alleged ‘criminal politics’, warning that such parties have no place in society, and highlighting the YSRCP’s ownership of media outlets for spreading falsehoods.

Naidu also addressed health concerns, noting the rise in seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya due to stagnant water and mosquitoes. He recalled being mocked for his 2014-19 ‘war on mosquitoes’, but criticised the previous regime’s neglect of basic measures like bleaching.