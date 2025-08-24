YSRCP indulging in poisonous propaganda & fake politics: CM Chandrababu Naidu
KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP, accusing it of engaging in ‘criminal politics’ and spreading misinformation.
Addressing the gathering at Prajavedika in Peddapuram of Kakinada district as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme on Saturday, Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for imposing garbage tax without effective waste management, alleging it left the State burdened with 85 lakh metric tonnes of refuse.
Naidu outlined plans to transform waste into wealth through composting, plastic control, and e-waste recycling, including deploying specialised vehicles for collection and monetisation.
He announced the presentation of Swachhandhra Awards in 16 categories, such as clean municipalities, and green ambassadors, to be presented on October 2, aligning with the programme’s goal of achieving Swarna Andhra by 2047.
He accused the YSRCP of indulging in "poisonous propaganda" and "fake politics," listing 10 specific instances to substantiate his claims.
These included the Vivekananda murder case as a ‘case study in criminal politics’, ‘Kodi kathi drama’ during opposition days, ‘Gulakaraya stunt’ while in power, damage to the Polavaram project’s diaphragm wall blamed on his administration, halting pensions during elections leading to 16 elderly people’s death pinned on him, the death of worker Singayya allegedly covered up, video morphing to exaggerate crowds, false claims of Amaravati flooding, writing letters to deter investments, and misleading propaganda on pension verifications.
Naidu urged the public to recognise YSRCP’s tactics, stating, “We are doing good work for the people, but the YSRCP is spewing venom.” He contrasted his TDP ‘vision politics’ with YSRCP’s alleged ‘criminal politics’, warning that such parties have no place in society, and highlighting the YSRCP’s ownership of media outlets for spreading falsehoods.
Naidu also addressed health concerns, noting the rise in seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya due to stagnant water and mosquitoes. He recalled being mocked for his 2014-19 ‘war on mosquitoes’, but criticised the previous regime’s neglect of basic measures like bleaching.
Emphasising sustainable welfare, he said, “Borrowing for welfare yields no long-term benefits; wealth creation enables true welfare.”
He highlighted the NDA’s implementation of the Super Six promises, including enhanced NTR Bharosa pensions for 63 lakh beneficiaries, Rs 7,000 first installment under Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers on August 2, free electricity up to 500 units for powerlooms and 200 units for salons and handlooms starting August 7, and an upcoming Rs 25,000 annual aid for weaver families under Netanna Bharosa.
The Stree Shakti scheme, providing free bus travel for women, was hailed as super hit, with one crore women benefiting so far. Naidu also mentioned the August 19 launch of P4 (Pro-Poor, Pro-Private, Pro-People, Pro-Planet) at the grassroots level, and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub on August 21, aiming for a poverty-free Andhra Pradesh.
For local development, Naidu promised a 100-bed hospital and degree college in Peddapuram, Rs 75 crore for household tap connections in Peddapuram and Samalkot under the AMRUT scheme to be completed in two years, and Rs 330 crore, 15 MW waste-to-energy plant operational within 18 months.
He vowed to complete the Polavaram Irrigation project by 2027, and develop Amaravati as a world-class city, countering the YSRCP’s alleged sabotage of investments.
Naidu shared a light moment, invoking the film Arundhati’s ‘Vadala Bommaali’ dialogue to liken the YSRCP to a ‘ghost’ that must be buried for the State’s future.
Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, Kakinada MP T Uday, local MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhi Ram, and officials attended.