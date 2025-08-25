AP to set up first Nature Cure Medical College

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to establish its first Nature Cure Medical College in Visakhapatnam, with admissions scheduled to begin in the 2026–27 academic year. The initiative marks a major step in strengthening traditional healthcare systems and expanding AYUSH services across the State.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, in a press release on Sunday, said the coalition government was committed to reviving and expanding AYUSH institutions, which he alleged had been ignored under the previous YSRCP regime.