AP to set up first Nature Cure Medical College

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to establish its first Nature Cure Medical College in Visakhapatnam, with admissions scheduled to begin in the 2026–27 academic year. The initiative marks a major step in strengthening traditional healthcare systems and expanding AYUSH services across the State.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, in a press release on Sunday, said the coalition government was committed to reviving and expanding AYUSH institutions, which he alleged had been ignored under the previous YSRCP regime.
The Centre had sanctioned a Nature Cure Medical College and two integrated AYUSH hospitals in 2016–17. While the then-TDP government began groundwork, the subsequent YSRCP administration allegedly failed to take the projects forward.
The minister said Rs 7.17 crore had been allocated for the Kakinada integrated hospital, Rs 4.18 crore for the Visakhapatnam integrated facility, and Rs 4.08 crore for the Nature Cure College. These projects, he added, will significantly boost AYUSH infrastructure in the state.
The Nature Cure Medical College is being built at a cost of Rs 16.40 crore within the VIMS campus.