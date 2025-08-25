‘Sunday on Cycle’ fitness drive launched

VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR: As part of the Fit India Movement and following directives of the Central and State governments, Krishna District police on Sunday launched the “Sundays on Cycle” fitness programme. Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhar Rao flagged off the event at the district police office in Machilipatnam, urging both police and public to focus on fitness and physical activity.

The cycling rally began at the DPO and passed through Lakshmi Talkies Centre, Housing Board Colony, Three Pillars Centre, Koneru Centre, Revathi Centre and Bus Stand Centre. SP Gangadhar Rao actively participated, pedalling alongside his staff and motivating them with renewed energy.

“Police personnel work round the clock for public safety. For them, physical fitness and mental well-being are extremely important. Responding to the call of the Central and State governments, we launched this Sundays on Cycle initiative,” he explained. He added that cycling not only improves health but also reduces stress, enabling police to serve better.

The SP appealed to citizens to incorporate fitness into their lifestyle. “Not only police, but the general public too should focus on health. Everyone should dedicate at least one day a week to cycling, exercise, or any form of physical activity,” he said. He announced plans to expand the programme further into communities to spread awareness about fitness and healthy living.