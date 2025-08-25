YSRCP an unofficial NDA ally: CWC member

VIJAYAWADA: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudraraju accused the YSRCP of becoming an unofficial ally of the NDA.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi after meeting INDIA bloc’s vice-presidential nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy, he pointed to the YSRCP’s support for NDA’s vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan as evidence of this alignment.

YSRCP MPs and leaders were dismayed by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision as they had expected support for Sudershan Reddy, given his authority on the Indian Constitution amid concerns over electoral malpractices like vote theft and EVM tampering.