YSRCP an unofficial NDA ally: CWC member
VIJAYAWADA: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudraraju accused the YSRCP of becoming an unofficial ally of the NDA.
Speaking to the media in New Delhi after meeting INDIA bloc’s vice-presidential nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy, he pointed to the YSRCP’s support for NDA’s vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan as evidence of this alignment.
YSRCP MPs and leaders were dismayed by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision as they had expected support for Sudershan Reddy, given his authority on the Indian Constitution amid concerns over electoral malpractices like vote theft and EVM tampering.
Rudraraju expressed hope that the YSRCP would reconsider its stance, and back the INDIA bloc candidate to safeguard democracy. He urged all political parties to support the INDIA bloc, emphasising its commitment to protecting India’s democratic system.
Rudraraju criticised the NDA’s Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill-2025, claiming it aims to control political parties and imprison chief ministers and ministers under the guise of criminal cases, posing a threat to all parties, including NDA allies.
Rudraraju urged the YSRCP, TDP, and BRS to support Justice Sudershan Reddy,.