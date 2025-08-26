Andhra Pradesh HC seeks more details on MLC quitting

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court responded to the lawsuit filed by Jayamangala Venkataramana, seeking an order to issue appropriate orders on the matter. Jayamangala Venkataramana, who was elected as an MLC on behalf of YSRCP, resigned from his post and submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman on November 23 last year due to personal reasons.

The petition stated that even after more than nine months, the Chairman has not rejected or accepted it till now.

After the arguments, the court ordered Secretary of the Legislative Council and the Chairman’s lawyer Ginjupalli Subba Rao to obtain written details from the Council Chairman and place them before the court.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad recently issued an order to this effect.