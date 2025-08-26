MLC Bhoomireddy accuses YSRCP, Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading DSC candidates

VIJAYAWADA: MLC Bhoomireddy Ramgopal Reddy on Monday accused YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with party-affiliated media, of spreading misinformation to confuse candidates selected for teacher posts under the Mega DSC.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters near Mangalagiri, he urged DSC candidates not to fall into the trap of “misleading propaganda” and avoid legal complications.

The MLC said the coalition government had conducted the Mega DSC soon after coming to power and taken up recruitment for 16,347 teacher posts. Candidates were required to exercise their preference for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) or School Assistant posts at the application stage itself, which was clearly mentioned in the notification.

He pointed out that the verification of certificates was currently under way and appointment letters would be issued within 15 days. At this crucial stage, he alleged, the YSRCP was attempting to create “unnecessary confusion”.

Citing the prolonged litigations faced by candidates of the 1998 and 2008 DSCs, Bhoomireddy advised the current aspirants to adhere to the options they had already submitted and not get trapped in court battles.