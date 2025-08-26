Uttarandhra may receive moderate to heavy rains: IMD

VIJAYAWADA: The IMD-Amaravati on Monday said the upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha–West Bengal coasts persists at 1.5 km and 5.8 km above sea level. The system is expected to develop into a low-pressure area within 48 hours.

Under its influence, isolated moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in North Andhra on Tuesday, while other districts may get light to moderate showers. AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged the public to be vigilant.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains are expected across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts, with light to moderate showers in Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR and Guntur districts. The remaining districts may see light rain.

On Wednesday, Vizag district is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall, while Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, ASR, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts may witness light to moderate showers. Other districts are likely to get light rain in isolated areas. Officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow weather updates.