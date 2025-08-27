Bapatla SP strengthens vigil for Ganesh celebrations in Andhra

GUNTUR: Emphasising safe and orderly celebrations, Bapatla district police have rolled out strict guidelines and security measures for Ganesh Chavithi on August 27.

Bapatla District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi on Tuesday, said elaborate arrangements are in place to prevent untoward incidents and ensure communal harmony.

Organisers of public pandals must obtain police permission through the single-window website https://GaneshUtsav.net. Pandals should be set up without obstructing traffic, with proper fire safety precautions and secure electrical wiring to avoid short circuits.

Fire extinguishing materials such as sand and water must be kept ready as per norms of the fire and electricity departments.

The use of loudspeakers is restricted to 6 am to 10 pm, while high-decibel sound systems, provocative speeches, and obscene performances are strictly banned.

Festival committees have been directed to maintain night-long vigil near pandals and avoid leaving valuables unattended.

The SP urged citizens to cooperate with the police during idol immersions and immediately report any suspicious activity or disturbance by dialing 100 or 112.

“Our priority is to see that festivities pass with devotion, joy, and above all, safety,” he added.