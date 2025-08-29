Andhra Minister Lokesh orders probe into students carrying gravel in school

KADAPA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday ordered an inquiry after a video on X showed students carrying gravel loads on the premises of Nandyalampeta Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Mydukur mandal, Kadapa district.

Kadapa District Education Officer (DEO) S Shamshuddin said Deputy Education Officer Rajagopal Reddy was assigned to investigate the incident and had already submitted his report.

According to the DEO, a donor had contributed Rs 12 lakh for construction works at the school.

During these works, students were seen separating fine gravel from larger stones. The headmaster clarified that the students participated voluntarily and were not compelled by any staff member.