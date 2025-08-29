Andhra Pradesh HC stays statue inauguration at Horti University

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Thursday stayed the inauguration of statues at Dr YSR Horticultural University in Venkataramannagudem of West Godavari district, following a petition challenging the decision to replace a planned statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy with statues of a local farmer and his wife.

The court issued the interim order in response to a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, who had donated Rs 4 lakh toward the university’s original plan to erect a 66-foot bronze statue of YSR in a meditative pose.

Following a change in government, the university scrapped the original plan and opted to install the farmer couple’s statues instead. Aggrieved, Satyanarayana approached the High Court, alleging a lack of transparency in the university’s decision-making process.