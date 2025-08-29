Early urea shipment brings relief to ryots in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief for farmers in the State, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has announced the arrival of 10,350 metric tonnes of urea at Gangavaram Port on Thursday, a week ahead of schedule.

The timely supply, facilitated through discussions with the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, underscores the State’s commitment to ensuring farmers’ access to essential agricultural inputs during the Kharif season.

Expressing gratitude to the Central government for its swift response to the State’s request, Minister Atchannaidu credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive efforts for expediting the urea shipment, originally slated for September 6.

The consignment, imported through Indian Potash Limited (IPL), will be distributed on a war footing to districts based on crop-specific needs, under the supervision of Agriculture Commissioner Dilli Rao.

The Minister directed officials to allocate urea scientifically, prioritising areas with immediate crop requirements to ensure efficient use. He also revealed that the Central government has assured an additional supply of at least 25,000 metric tonnes of urea to Kakinada Port in the first week of September.

“Farmers need not worry about urea availability. There will be ample supply for the Kharif season,” Atchannaidu assured, urging farmers to purchase urea only for immediate needs and avoid stockpiling for the upcoming Rabi season.

To prevent black-market sales and diversion of fertilisers to other states, the state has intensified enforcement measures.

Atchannaidu noted that joint teams comprising officials from agriculture, police, vigilance, revenue, and industries departments, led by district collectors and superintendents of police, are conducting rigorous inspections.