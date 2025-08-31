Amaravati property fest brochure out

VIJAYAWADA: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu unveiled the brochure for the upcoming Amaravati Property Festival 2025 at the 17th National Conference of NAREDCO held in New Delhi.

The property festival is set to position Amaravati as a hub for future real estate and infrastructure opportunities.

In his remarks, Rammohan Naidu underscored Amaravati’s role in India’s development story, noting that the festival would act as a bridge between Andhra Pradesh and global investors.

He highlighted Amaravati’s potential to emerge as a model capital with world-class urban planning, smart infrastructure and sustainable growth.

Industry leaders emphasised that the Amaravati Property Festival 2025 will not only showcase residential and commercial projects but also highlight the State government’s vision for sustainable development.

The festival is expected to attract developers, investors, and policymakers from across India and abroad, placing Amaravati prominently on the national and international investment map.