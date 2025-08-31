Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati property fest brochure out

The property festival is set to position Amaravati as a hub for future real estate and infrastructure opportunities.
17th National Conference of NAREDCO held in New Delhi, the brochure for the upcoming Amaravati Property Festival 2025 was formally launched on Saturday.
17th National Conference of NAREDCO held in New Delhi, the brochure for the upcoming Amaravati Property Festival 2025 was formally launched on Saturday. Photo| Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu unveiled the brochure for the upcoming Amaravati Property Festival 2025 at the 17th National Conference of NAREDCO held in New Delhi.

The property festival is set to position Amaravati as a hub for future real estate and infrastructure opportunities.

In his remarks, Rammohan Naidu underscored Amaravati’s role in India’s development story, noting that the festival would act as a bridge between Andhra Pradesh and global investors.

He highlighted Amaravati’s potential to emerge as a model capital with world-class urban planning, smart infrastructure and sustainable growth.

Industry leaders emphasised that the Amaravati Property Festival 2025 will not only showcase residential and commercial projects but also highlight the State government’s vision for sustainable development.

The festival is expected to attract developers, investors, and policymakers from across India and abroad, placing Amaravati prominently on the national and international investment map.

Amaravati property fest

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com