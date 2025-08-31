CM Naidu vows to repay Kuppam’s trust, attacks YSRCP

TIRUPATI: In a forceful speech at the Paramsamudram meeting in Kuppam segment of Chittoor district, on Saturday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his deep bond with the Kuppam constituency, stating that 80% of the votes in the region belong to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Naidu praised the people for electing him eight times and promised to repay their trust with continued development.

Naidu criticised the previous administration for its “Rappa Rappa rowdy politics,” accusing them of disturbing peace and order in Kuppam. He drew a contrast with the recent election results in Pulivendula and Vontimitta, claiming the electorate there had taught the opposition a lesson by rejecting such tactics.

The CM also addressed vital issues of water management, advocating for interlinking rivers like Polavaram Banakcherla and the Vamsadhara-Penna connection to end droughts in the state. He urged Telangana leaders to understand the importance of water conservation.

In a sharp attack on the opposition YSRCP, Naidu called it a “poisonous tree” obstructing the state’s development. He alleged that YSRCP leaders were spreading lies and creating obstacles in the state’s progress, despite their minimal presence in Rayalaseema.