YSRCP accuses coalition of hypocrisy

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reaffirmed its opposition to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Saturday, accusing the coalition government of hypocrisy and inaction.

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath, addressing the media, criticised coalition leaders — Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Rammohan Naidu — for their pre-election promises to oppose VSP privatisation, followed by a ‘stoic silence’ after assuming power.

He alleged that retrenchment and voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) for VSP employees continue unabated, with private players, escorted by police, touring 32 departments earmarked for privatisation.

Amarnath highlighted YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s consistent stance against privatisation, noting that during election campaigns, Reddy warned that votes for the coalition would enable VSP’s sell-off — a prediction now seemingly validated.