Andhra Pradesh HC questions long-term postings at same place, seeks clarity on spouse exemptions

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned the long-term posting of government employees in the same location, especially in cases where husband and wife are serving at the same station for several years on Friday.

The bench observed that such practices deny opportunities to other employees who wish to work in those locations and that exemptions granted to spouses and office-bearers of employees’ unions need closer scrutiny.

The court directed the State government to clarify how long an employee can be allowed to continue in the same posting, to submit details of the existing rules, transfer guidelines, and the rationale behind such exemptions. The matter was posted to the first week of January for further hearing.

The observations came in connection with the case relating to the transfer of Vijayanagaram District Sainik Welfare Officer Majji Krishna Rao to Kakinada and the appointment of KVS Prasada Rao in his place. Despite the transfer orders, Krishna Rao reportedly continued to work in Vijayanagaram without joining Kakinada.

The collector stated in a counter that this amounted to a violation of disciplinary norms and pointed out that Krishna Rao has been serving in Vijayanagaram for the past 24 years.