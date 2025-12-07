Andhra Pradesh HC sentences ex-AU Vice-Chancellor to one month jail

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday convicted former Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy for wilful disobedience of its orders directing the continuation of Nookanna Dora as Assistant Professor in the Botany Department.

Holding his conduct to be deliberate and contumacious, the Court sentenced him to one month’s simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

On a request from the defence to enable the filing of an appeal, the Court suspended the sentence for six weeks. It further directed that if no appeal is filed, or if no interim stay is granted, Prasada Reddy must surrender before the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court by December 22.

The petitioner, Nookanna Dora, was appointed in July 2006 and continued on a contractual basis for nearly 17 years.

He was removed on November 18, 2022, and alleged non-payment of salary from May 2022. The High Court, in March 2023, passed interim orders for his continuation, which were not implemented.

The Court reiterated that judicial orders must be obeyed in letter and spirit, authorities cannot reinterpret them at will, and the only remedy against an order is appeal, not defiance.

“Non-compliance undermines the rule of law,” the Court warned.