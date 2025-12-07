CM Chandrababu Naidu reviews MLAs’ performance, urges cadre to work with dedication

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the performance of 37 MLAs of the TDP is yet to improve, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the work of the majority of the MLAs was enhanced after one-to-one meetings.

Naidu on Saturday visited the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and met with the available leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister suggested to the TDP cadre to be prepared like the RSS workers, who do not aspire for any positions but will work with utmost dedication.

Stating that he is getting feedback through several sources on the performance of the MLAs, Naidu is learnt to have expressed his displeasure with regard to some MLAs.

When the leaders took to his notice the marathon press conference addressed by former CM and YSRCP president, Naidu observed that there is no need to take care of those coming to the Press once a month.

Naidu is of the firm opinion that people will not believe the meaningless statements made by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He is also said to have opined that the courts are dismissing the cases filed against him by the previous government because they have filed them with ulterior motives without any evidence.