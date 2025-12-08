Andhra Pradesh records steady rise in cancer cases over last 10 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has reported a steady rise in the estimated incidence of cancer cases over the last decade.
According to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State recorded 76,708 estimated new cancer cases in 2024, compared to 75,086 in 2023, 73,536 in 2022, and 71,970 in 2021. The number stood at 70,424 in 2020, 68,883 in 2019, 62,978 in 2018, 60,475 in 2017, 58,072 in 2016, and 55,776 in 2015, highlighting a consistent upward trend.
Health experts attribute the rise to multiple factors, including population growth, increased life expectancy, lifestyle changes, pollution levels in urban and industrial pockets, and improved screening that has helped detect cases earlier. With rapid urbanisation and changing dietary habits, public health officials say the overall quality of life has been affected, contributing to a higher burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer.
According to the Global Cancer Observatory (IARC), India ranks third in estimated cancer cases globally, with 14.13 lakh cases at the rate of 98.5 per 1,00,000, following China (48.25 lakh cases, 201.6 per 1,00,000) and the USA (23.80 lakh cases, 367 per 1,00,000).
Screening strengthened at primary health level
To address the rising incidence, the government has expanded services under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.
Across the country, 36 State NCD Cells, 753 District NCD Cells, 770 District NCD Clinics, 233 Cardiac Care Units, 364 District Day Care Centres, and more than 6,400 NCD Clinics at Community Health Centres have been established.
Screening for diabetes, hypertension, and common cancers - oral, breast and cervical - has been strengthened at the primary health level through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
The Centre has also set up 19 State Cancer Institutes, and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres, in addition to approving cancer facilities in all new AIIMS. For 2025-26, 297 District Day Care Cancer Centres have been sanctioned to improve access at the district level.
Financial support for treatment is available through AB-PMJAY, the Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund and affordable medicine initiatives like PMBJP (Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana), and AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment).