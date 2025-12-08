Andhra Pradesh records steady rise in cancer cases over last 10 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has reported a steady rise in the estimated incidence of cancer cases over the last decade.

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State recorded 76,708 estimated new cancer cases in 2024, compared to 75,086 in 2023, 73,536 in 2022, and 71,970 in 2021. The number stood at 70,424 in 2020, 68,883 in 2019, 62,978 in 2018, 60,475 in 2017, 58,072 in 2016, and 55,776 in 2015, highlighting a consistent upward trend.

Health experts attribute the rise to multiple factors, including population growth, increased life expectancy, lifestyle changes, pollution levels in urban and industrial pockets, and improved screening that has helped detect cases earlier. With rapid urbanisation and changing dietary habits, public health officials say the overall quality of life has been affected, contributing to a higher burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (IARC), India ranks third in estimated cancer cases globally, with 14.13 lakh cases at the rate of 98.5 per 1,00,000, following China (48.25 lakh cases, 201.6 per 1,00,000) and the USA (23.80 lakh cases, 367 per 1,00,000).