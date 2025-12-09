Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sets Sankranti deadline for digital services delivery

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that all government services in Andhra Pradesh are delivered online starting from the upcoming Sankranti festival.

Chairing a review meeting on RTGS (Real-Time Governance) on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised that every department must take immediate steps to transition to digital service delivery.

Naidu said that offering services online would enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and increase public satisfaction with government functioning.

He noted that while some departments continue to provide services physically, they must quickly adapt and make arrangements to serve citizens digitally.

Highlighting the role of Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance, the Chief Minister said citizens should be able to access all government services without visiting offices.

He instructed officials to create widespread awareness about this initiative and ensure that documents are delivered directly to citizens’ homes via courier after registration.

Turning to public transport, Naidu stressed the need to improve APSRTC services, particularly in maintaining cleanliness at bus stands, surrounding areas, and toilets.

The Chief Minister also called for the expansion of drone services, directing officials to prepare a master plan.

He said drones would play a significant role in the future, especially in reducing pesticide usage in agriculture. Farmers should be educated on how drones can be used effectively, he added.

Naidu further underlined the importance of sanitation management to prevent the spread of diseases.

He praised certain districts where officials have implemented innovative programs and urged that such best practices be replicated across the state.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials from various departments were among those who participated in the review meeting.