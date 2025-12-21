Andhra CM Lokesh urges TDP cadre to strictly follow party line

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the party is supreme for all, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh asserted that the rank and file of the TDP should follow the directions of the party.

As part of his visit to the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Lokesh held a meeting with party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Zonal Coordinators.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that while there had been progress in resolving the grievances of people in the constituencies recently, he wanted the party zonal coordinators to take the initiative for further improvement in grievance redressal.

He also urged them to oversee the implementation of party programmes at the field level.

“In case there are any lapses, they should be brought to the notice of the party,” he said.

Instructing for the early constitution of party-affiliated committees at the village, mandal, and constituency levels, Lokesh also directed the zonal coordinators to appoint the remaining organisational committees of the party.

Besides asking the party regional coordinators to recommend efficient party cadre for filling the remaining nominated posts, he also wanted them to explore legal options to remove cases filed against TDP leaders illegally by the previous YSRCP government.

On the other hand, it was learnt that the exercise regarding the appointment of TDP district presidents had reached the final stage, and an official announcement was expected on Sunday.

Sources said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had already collected information in this regard, and the announcement would balance caste equations and efficiency.