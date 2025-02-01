CPI political campaign from March 23

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI general secretary D Raja has said the party will organise a political campaign across the country from March 23 (Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary) to April 14 (Ambedkar’s birth anniversary), highlighting the people’s issues.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday after the two-day national executive meeting of the party, Raja emphasised that if unity, peace and brotherhood are to prevail among the people in the country, the BJP should be ousted from power at the Centre. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre ignored the welfare of common people as it indulged in safeguarding the interests of corporates.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said, “There has been no clear announcement from the Centre that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not be privatised. The Centre has failed to come with a permanent solution to the steel plant crisis.”

The CPI executive meeting adopted a resolution against the privatisation of steel plant