Ex-CID chief Nadikattu Sanjay’s suspension extended till May 31

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday extended the suspension of senior IPS officer and former CID chief Nadikattu Sanjay by four more months.

A government order in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, instructing officials to take necessary action to implement Sanjay’s suspension till May 31 or till further orders whichever is earlier.

It may be recalled that the government had placed Sanjay under suspension on last December 4 charging with irregularities, causing loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore. Subsequently, ACB officials registered an FIR stating that Sanjay, while serving as DG of Fire Services, allegedly manipulated the tender process to award a contract for development and maintenance of AGNI-NOC portal, mobile application and supply of hardware to Vijayawada-based Sauthrika Technologies and Infra.

He was also charged with manipulating the tender process to award a contract to Kritvyap Technologies Private Limited for conducting awareness workshops for SC/STs on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On the other hand, the government extended the tenure of deputation of former Beverages Corporation MD D Vasudeva Reddy by six months.