Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Andhra Pradesh government allays public fear

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued a statement saying that there is no cause for concern regarding the reports of an outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in neighbouring Maharashtra, emphasising that the condition is rare and manageable with timely medical intervention.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a neurological disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks peripheral nerves, often leading to symptoms like weakness, tingling in the limbs, and in severe cases, paralysis. While the disorder can be serious, most patients recover with proper medical care. The syndrome is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from person to person. It is typically triggered by infections such as the flu or gastroenteritis.

Director of Medical Education, Dr Narasimham, reassured citizens, stating, “Our State’s health infrastructure is well-equipped to handle any situation. We have trained medical professionals, adequate resources, and a state-of-the-art surveillance system in place.”

The State government is actively working with national health authorities to monitor the situation and ensure any potential cases in Andhra Pradesh are swiftly identified and treated.

The State government also outlined several preventive measures to reduce the risk of infections that could trigger GBS, including practising good hygiene, seeking medical attention for unusual symptoms, and avoiding close contact with individuals who are ill. Public health officials urged the public to rely on credible information from official sources and to stay calm.

While the State remains vigilant, Narasimham emphasised, “The health and safety of our citizens are our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that the State remains prepared and protected.”