Vijayasai Reddy meets Sharmila in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: Former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy met YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, at her residence in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The meeting came shortly after Reddy resigned from his position and from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Following his announcement, Sharmila had urged Vijayasai to speak the truth about the party.

The nearly three-hour meeting saw Vijayasai Reddy explaining his decision to Sharmila, whom he regards as a daughter.

Vijayasai offered an apology for some past remarks made while with the YSRCP and praised Sharmila for her role in sustaining the party during her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s imprisonment. Reddy, who has received permission from the CBI court, will leave for Europe for a two-week stay.