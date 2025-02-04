Man released on bail rapes and kills 63-year-old

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a convicted felon in a rape and murder case allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a 63-year-old woman, three days after being released from jail in Pedanandipadu of Guntur district.

According to the police, the accused, Manju (22), allegedly assaulted a woman in 2023, and in 2024, he raped another woman and was arrested in these cases. He was recently released from jail on bail.

On the night of February 1, he allegedly entered the house of the woman, killed her, and fled the scene. The next morning, when the woman did not go to work at a nearby agricultural field, her co-workers went to her house to check on her and found her dead body.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and filed a case of suspicious death. During the investigation, the police found that the accused Manju and his elder brother Samba (24) were in the same location when the incident occurred.

They collected fingerprints and circumstantial evidence, confirming that the woman was raped and killed.

The police formed teams to nab the accused and his brother, who are at large.