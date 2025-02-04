Naidu terms AAP government ‘half-engine sarkar’, total failure

VIJAYAWADA: Urging the people of Delhi to vote for the BJP to ensure development through a double-engine government, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu labelled the AAP government a ‘half-engine sarkar’, accusing it of failing to deliver.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Monday, Naidu claimed that businesses and investors were leaving Delhi due to poor policies and governance. He described the liquor scam as the biggest corruption scandal under AAP.

Reflecting on his tenure, he recalled transforming Hyderabad into an economic powerhouse with the highest per capita income. He contrasted his success with the failure of socialist models, stating, “Communism is a failure, and tourism is a success.” He urged Delhiites to question why, despite years of AAP rule, the poor continue to live in slums.