Naidu terms AAP government ‘half-engine sarkar’, total failure

VIJAYAWADA: Urging the people of Delhi to vote for the BJP to ensure development through a double-engine government, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu labelled the AAP government a ‘half-engine sarkar’, accusing it of failing to deliver.
Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Monday, Naidu claimed that businesses and investors were leaving Delhi due to poor policies and governance. He described the liquor scam as the biggest corruption scandal under AAP.
Reflecting on his tenure, he recalled transforming Hyderabad into an economic powerhouse with the highest per capita income. He contrasted his success with the failure of socialist models, stating, “Communism is a failure, and tourism is a success.” He urged Delhiites to question why, despite years of AAP rule, the poor continue to live in slums.
Emphasising that ‘right development is right politics’, Naidu warned against governance models that prioritise reckless resource distribution over wealth creation.
He appealed to Delhi’s voters, especially Telugu-speaking citizens, to support the BJP for better governance. Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted India being recognised as a key driver of global economic growth at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, with artificial intelligence (AI) shaping the future.
Drawing from his role in India’s IT revolution, Naidu said he now aims to contribute to AI’s advancement, while also strengthening India’s position in sustainable energy.
Lauding the Union Budget for 2025-26, he described it as a visionary step toward achieving Viksit Bharat-2047. He predicted that by 2047, Indians would be among the wealthiest globally, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India’s global stature over the past 11 years.
However, he contrasted this with Delhi’s governance under AAP, criticising its failure to address air pollution, improve infrastructure, and stimulate economic growth. He accused AAP of misleading the public and questioned its failure to implement major projects, such as the Amrit Scheme, due to political insecurity.
Naidu also dismissed concerns over Andhra Pradesh’s representation in the Union Budget, expressing confidence in its economic growth and emphasising the need to rebuild the State after the damage caused by the previous YSRCP government.
He reaffirmed his commitment to reforms and progress, stating that India’s future depends on strong leadership, innovation, and policies that drive both wealth creation and inclusive growth.
Furthermore, he stressed that economic progress should help bridge inequalities, urging the top 10% to support the bottom 20% through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and social initiatives.