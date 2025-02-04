Private schools’ recognition to be extended to 10 years to improve education standards

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has assured that the recognition period for private schools in the State will be extended to 10 years, addressing a key demand of private school associations.

During a meeting with representatives and managements of private schools at his residence in Undavalli on Monday, Lokesh assured that the government is committed to strengthening the education system and resolving the challenges faced by private institutions.

He said that in the seven months since the coalition government came to power, significant reforms have been initiated. “I have a sacred responsibility as the Education Minister. Strengthening government schools is a priority, but private institutions also play a crucial role.