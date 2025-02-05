Andhra CM Naidu announces P4 system rollout from Ugadi to tackle poverty

VIJAYAWADA: The Public-Private-People-Partnership (P4) system, proposed by the State government, will be implemented from Ugadi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Tuesday. The initiative was introduced to eradicate poverty in the State.

The Chief Minister believes that the best results can be achieved if 10% of those in the highest financial positions assist and empower the bottom 20%.

During a review meeting with officials from the Planning Department at the State Secretariat, Naidu directed them to create a portal for receiving suggestions, opinions, and advice from the public to formulate comprehensive guidelines for P4.

The initiative will only be implemented after receiving public feedback and suggestions from various sections of society, the Chief Minister emphasised. He noted that some industrialists, NRIs, and individuals holding prominent positions in society have expressed interest in extending assistance to the poor.

Special survey to identify less privileged

“The underprivileged sections will be identified through a special survey, ensuring they receive the proper support,” the Chief Minister stated, and instructed officials to collect the necessary data for this purpose.

He also mentioned that some industrialists have already come forward to develop their native villages and mandals. The Chief Minister said he would invite all such individuals to Ugadi celebrations to unveil the P4 system.