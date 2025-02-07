Andhra Pradesh launches radium belt initiative for cattle to prevent road accidents

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary M Babita stressed the need to equip cows and buffaloes with radium belts to enhance road safety.

In line with directives from the Andhra Pradesh High Court Judicial Committee, Babita launched the initiative in Venkatapalem of Amaravati.

Babita explained that cattle wandering onto roads at night often lead to accidents, posing risks to both human and animal lives. She also added that the radium belts would increase visibility, helping to prevent such incidents and ensuring the safety of both motorists and livestock.