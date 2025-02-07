AP BJP MP Purandeswari questions Centre on artificial water recharge, tribal research initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP D Purandeswari raised critical questions in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, pertaining to the progress of artificial water recharge structures, and the implementation of Support to Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) Scheme, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

The Rajahmundry MP sought details from the Ministry of Jal Shakti on the number of artificial water recharge structures set up across the States, their maintenance expenditure, and the role of Corporate Social Responsibility in funding such projects.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary replied that water conservation is a State subject, and with initiatives like Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain (JSA CTR) facilitating artificial ground water recharge through check dams, soak pits, and percolation tanks. He highlighted the role of CSR, philanthropy, and public-private partnership in water conservation, particularly under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative, which aims to create one million low-cost recharge structures. As many as 2,55,857 artificial recharge structures were set up in Andhra Pradesh under the JSA CTR in 2021, 1,76,918 in 2022, 2,27,728 in 2023, and 1,83,151 in 2024, he informed.

Purandeswari also questioned the Ministry of Tribal Affairs about the implementation of the Support to TRIs scheme, focusing on tribal student participation in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The ministry informed that 29 TRIs across India receive financial support for research, training, and cultural preservation. The initiative has led to the creation of bilingual dictionaries and educational material in tribal languages. Additionally, over 200 primers in 39 tribal languages have been developed to promote multilingual education, the Centre informed.

She further enquired about workshops and cultural events organised to encourage the tribal community participation. The ministry informed that multiple events, including tribal festivals, fairs, and poetic symposiums, have been conducted to showcase and preserve indigenous heritage. Under the scheme, 20 seminars and 12 exchange visits were organised in Andhra Pradesh during the last five years, he informed.