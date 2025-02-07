AP Health Minister Yadav slams former CM Jagan; calls him 'brand ambassador of destruction'

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday launched a strong counter to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of living in a delusion after losing power.

In a press statement, Yadav dismissed Jagan’s allegations against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s governance, calling them an attempt to retain the support of his deserting party leaders and cadres.

Criticising Jagan’s recent press meet, Yadav said the former CM conveniently ignored his own five-year tenure, during which he allegedly led Andhra Pradesh into decline. He branded Jagan as the “brand ambassador of destruction” and asserted that politicians with such a record have no future.

Mocking Jagan’s claim that no one would vote for TDP during his 90-minute-long presentation comparing governance from 2014-19 and 2019-24, Yadav called him a ‘poor learner in politics,’ likening him to a weak student from his school days. He further stated that Jagan had repeatedly defended his governance but was decisively rejected by the people in the last elections.

Contrasting Jagan’s tenure with Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, Yadav highlighted Naidu’s commitment to running welfare and development in harmony. He highlighted Naidu’s vision for democracy, economic growth, and youth empowerment, backed by the NDA government.

Refuting Jagan’s criticism of the NDA’s governance in the past eight months, Yadav pointed to significant progress, including `6 lakh crore in investments, Amaravati’s rapid development, Polavaram’s construction, and plans to generate 20 lakh jobs. He also slammed Jagan’s failure in the health sector, citing unfulfilled promises under Navaratnalu.