Alapati Rajendra Prasad files papers for Graduate MLC poll

GUNTUR: The Graduate MLC election for erstwhile Guntur-Krishna districts has sparked significant political activity, with eight nominations filed on Friday.

TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad submitted his nomination as the NDA candidate. He filed three sets of nomination papers to Election Officer Nagalakshmi at the Guntur Collectorate.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Kolusu Parthasarathy, former ministers Kanna Lakshminarayana and Kamineni Srinivas, and several MLAs attended the nomination event. A massive rally, organised by NDA supporters, was held from Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram to the Collectorate to show their support.

Minister Parthasarathy praised Alapati as the ideal candidate for the graduate MLC position.

He also criticised the YSRCP government, asserting that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is steering the State toward development after the previous administration’s failures. He further accused the previous YSRCP government of being historically destructive and claimed that the public, after witnessing “Jagan 1.0,” is wary of what might happen in “Jagan 2.0.” He also stated that recent election results indicated no change in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approach.