Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on Vamsi Mohan bail petition

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved its verdict to February 20 on the petition filed by former MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to attack on the TDP office at Gannavaram in Krishna district. After hearing the arguments from both the sides, Justice Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar reserved the verdict, and said it will be pronounced on February 20.

Murder accused gets bail

The AP High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to Sriram Chandrasekhar, prime accused in the murder of Katari Anuradha, former Mayor of Chittoor, and her husband Katari Mohan. Chandrasekhar, who had been in jail for the past nine years, finally got the bail.

While granting the bail to Chandrasekhar, Justice Satti Subba Reddy imposed several conditions. Apart from submitting two guarantees, each worth Rs 1 lakh, Chandrasekhar was directed not to enter Chittoor except for the case trial.