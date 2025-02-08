Doctor questioned in RRR custodial torture case

ONGOLE: Dr Prabhavathi, retired Guntur Government General Hospital Medical (incharge) Superintendent, appeared before Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar for questioning on Friday in connection with the custodial torture case of former MP and Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (RRR).

The CID custodial torture case was registered at Nagarampalem Police Station. Dr Prabhavathi had managed to evade police in the case since November 2024.

She got relief from the Apex Court as it granted four weeks protection to her from arrest, and directed her to cooperate with the police in the case investigation.

Prakasam police recently issued a notice to Dr Prabhavathi, directing her to appear before the Investigation Officer for an inquiry. She arrived at the district police office in the afternoon. The SP and his team questioned Dr Prabhavathi for several hours. She left the police office around 9.45 pm.

The investigation team reportedly got some key details from Dr Prabhavathi pertaining to the medical tests conducted on the former MP in Guntur GGH.