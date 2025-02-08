Help realise Swarna Andhra Vision, CM Chandrababu Naidu urges NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government has formulated the Swarna Andhra - 2047 Vision document with the concept of ‘One Family - One AI Professional - One Entrepreneur’, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the immense support of the Centre to realise it.

During a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu informed that efforts are being made to achieve 15% growth rate so as to achieve $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 with a per capita income of $42,000.

Naidu exuded confidence that AP will move ahead if NITI Aayog extends its support, and it will stand as a model in Viksit Bharat 2047.

Suman Bery is of the opinion that this is the most opportune time for both the Centre and the State to focus on economic development, and promised to extend NITI Aayog support in their endeavour.

Naidu explained in detail to the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman the umpteen opportunities available in the State, and the development activities proposed. He also sought the active cooperation of NITI Aayog in implementing fresh policies. The Chief Minister said he wants to develop AP as a global leader in human resource development and good governance.

Naidu, however, said the State is now facing certain challenges as the financial issues have not been settled yet post-bifurcation of the State. Apart from these issues, the previous government had totally neglected the capital expenditure for five years, and did not develop any basic amenities. “Every effort is being made to strengthen the State by utilising the available advantages, and by overcoming the challenges,” he highlighted.