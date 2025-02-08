Help realise Swarna Andhra Vision, CM Chandrababu Naidu urges NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government has formulated the Swarna Andhra - 2047 Vision document with the concept of ‘One Family - One AI Professional - One Entrepreneur’, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the immense support of the Centre to realise it.
During a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu informed that efforts are being made to achieve 15% growth rate so as to achieve $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 with a per capita income of $42,000.
Naidu exuded confidence that AP will move ahead if NITI Aayog extends its support, and it will stand as a model in Viksit Bharat 2047.
Suman Bery is of the opinion that this is the most opportune time for both the Centre and the State to focus on economic development, and promised to extend NITI Aayog support in their endeavour.
Naidu explained in detail to the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman the umpteen opportunities available in the State, and the development activities proposed. He also sought the active cooperation of NITI Aayog in implementing fresh policies. The Chief Minister said he wants to develop AP as a global leader in human resource development and good governance.
Naidu, however, said the State is now facing certain challenges as the financial issues have not been settled yet post-bifurcation of the State. Apart from these issues, the previous government had totally neglected the capital expenditure for five years, and did not develop any basic amenities. “Every effort is being made to strengthen the State by utilising the available advantages, and by overcoming the challenges,” he highlighted.
The major advantages are that AP has the third largest seacoast, besides three industrial corridors. Also, the State is a gateway to East-South-East Asia, besides attracting large scale investments in renewable energy and data technology, he informed Suman Bery.
Naidu also sought the NITI Aayog assistance to transform Visakhapatnam into an economic region, which is one of the four growth hubs in the country, along with developing Amaravati-Tirupati as regional growth hubs. The State government and NITI Aayog should work together in strengthening the industrial corridors, skilling hubs, smart cities and basic facilities, he stressed.
The Chief Minister also felt that if Tirupati-Chennai-Nellore with sea ports and airports are transformed into tri-cities, the region will achieve rapid economic development.
Highlighting that 700 companies are now in operation at Genome Valley in Telangna, which he, as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile combined State, had developed, Naidu said he is now aiming to implement such best policies in AP. Plans are afoot to install solar rooftops on all bus stations in the State. Efforts are also being made to introduce over 11,000 electric buses in the State to curb pollution, he explained.
Naidu gave a warm send off to the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman by accompanying him up to his car.