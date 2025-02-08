Ranked Ministers to infuse competition: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: A day after disclosing the rankings of Ministers based on their performance in clearing files, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu clarified that the exercise was intended to encourage competition among his Cabinet colleagues.

According to the rankings revealed by Naidu on Thursday, he stood sixth, while Ministers Nara Lokesh (IT & HRD) and Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) ranked eighth and tenth, respectively. At the bottom of the table was Vasamsetti Subash (Factories and Labour), with key portfolio Ministers such as those handling Finance, Water Resources, Revenue, and Home also trailing behind.

Providing clarity on the matter via a post on ‘X,’ Naidu said assigning ranks to Ministers based on file clearance was not meant to either elevate or demote anyone. Instead, it was aimed at promoting healthy competition among the Ministers to expedite governance, he explained. Naidu reflected on the confidence of the people, highlighting the historic 93% strike rate in favour of the NDA in the 2024 elections. He affirmed that his government has been working relentlessly from day one to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“We are putting efforts into restoring systems that were dismantled during the previous regime. While implementing welfare schemes like pension increases, free gas cylinders, and affordable meals at Anna Canteens, we are also focusing on development by improving infrastructure and attracting investments. We are committed to fulfilling every promise, including the implementation of the ‘Super Six’ schemes, despite the challenges,” Naidu emphasised.

He further stressed that everyone in the government should aim to meet targets in a timely manner. Naidu believes that the best results can be achieved only through teamwork.

We are striving to solve people’s problems: Naidu

“We cannot showcase the results of rebuilding a State that was devastated without extraordinary and swift performance. We must continuously review our performance with a spirit of collaboration. The rankings on file clearance were part of that approach,” the Chief Minister stated.

Naidu also acknowledged that he, too, needed to improve his own performance in file clearance. He emphasised that all Cabinet colleagues, including himself, are working with a “People First” policy to meet targets and address the issues faced by the people.

“From the lowest-ranking employee at the village level to the Chief Minister, everyone must work together to solve the people’s problems and elevate the State from its current challenges,” Naidu said, expressing hope that everyone would perform with a positive attitude and deliver the best results.