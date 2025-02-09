Tirupati Cooperative Town Bank committee faces corruption allegations over Rs 2 crore financial fraud

TIRUPATI: The management committee of the Tirupati Cooperative Town Bank is once again embroiled in corruption allegations. The committee, which assumed office in 2022 under the previous YSRCP regime, is accused of financial fraud by unauthorisedly closing surety loans at the bank. District Cooperative officials have reportedly uncovered misappropriation of funds amounting to over Rs 2 crore, resulting in a significant loss to the bank.

Following several complaints, the Divisional Cooperative Office in Tirupati initiated an investigation and gathered evidence confirming the waiver of loans amounting to Rs 2 crore in violation of regulations.

It has been reported that the Tirupati District Cooperative Officer recommended an inquiry under Section 51 of the Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Societies Act, 1964, to conduct a deeper probe and initiate criminal proceedings based on the preliminary findings. Acting on the recommendation, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has recently written to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), Guntur, seeking permission for a more thorough investigation into the financial fraud. According to sources, the loan waivers were executed without following the governing body’s rules.

The investigation aims to determine how many account holders benefited from the waivers, the total amount waived, and the basis for these actions. Details of the loan waivers are expected to remain confidential until the investigation is concluded, after which further action will be taken and higher authorities will be informed.

This latest controversy follows a series of issues since the YSRCP-led governing body took control of the Tirupati Cooperative Town Bank. Despite the governing body and bank officials lacking authority to close or waive loans, recommendations were made to waive loans of up to Rs 6 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, Tirupati District Cooperative Officer (DCO) S Lakshmi confirmed the ongoing investigation: “Through the Tirupati District Collector, we have written an official letter to the RCS, Guntur, seeking permission for a Section 51 inquiry under the AP Cooperative Act for a more in-depth investigation. Our department’s preliminary inquiry has identified irregularities in the bank based on complaints received.”