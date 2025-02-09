YSRCP leaders protest against Collector, Joint Collector's absence at Kadapa Zilla Parishad meeting

KADAPA: YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy and other leaders protested against the ‘failure’ of District Collector and Joint Collector to attend the Kadapa Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Saturday.

With Collector Cherukuri Sridhar and Joint Collector Aditi Singh not turning up for the ZP meeting, Avinash Reddy, MLC P Ramasubba Reddy and ZPTC members said it would not serve any purpose. The meeting was intended to discuss the severe drought conditions in the district and other people’s issues. “It is responsibility of the Collector and Joint Collector to take the outcome of the meeting to the notice of the State government for resolving the issues,” the YSRCP leaders said.

Mentioning that there were no such instances in the past, the YSRCP leaders demanded that at least the Joint Collector should turn up for the meeting if the Collector was busy. When the Joint Collector arrived at 11.30 am, the YSRCP leaders entered the ZP meeting hall, and discussed various issues.