Four women die as tractor overturns in Andhra's Palnadu

GUNTUR: Four women lost their lives when a tractor overturned in Muppalla of Palnadu district on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred when 25 women, working as labourers in chili farms, were returning home from Bollavaram to Changantivaripalem village after completing their work in the evening. As the tractor crossed Bollavaram, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The victims – Madira Samrajyam, Madira Gangamma, Tenepalli Padma, and Chakkara Madhavi, all residents of Changantivaripalem – died on the spot. Several others sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Sattenapalli Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the incident, calling it ‘extremely tragic’. He directed officials to provide the best medical treatment for the injured. He assured financial support to the families of the deceased and instructed authorities to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to ensure the quality of medical care for the injured.

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow and urged the government to provide financial aid to the victims’ families.